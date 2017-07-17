Panasonic P55 Max with a monstrous 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs. 8,499

Panasonic India has announced the launch of a new smartphone called P55 Max in the country today. This is a battery-centric smartphone as it makes use of a monstrous 5000mAh battery.

The Panasonic P55 Max is priced at Rs. 8,499 in the country. The device will be exclusively available for purchase via the online retailer Flipkart starting from today itself. Besides the 5000mAh battery, the Panasonic smartphone comes with several other highlights including the ability to click excellent low light photographs.

The Panasonic P55 Max flaunts a metal body and features a 5.5-inch HD 720p IPS display. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the smartphone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. The internal storage capacity is 16GB and the same can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Panasonic smartphone features a 13MP main camera at its rear accompanied by Quad LED flash to facilitate exceptional quality photos and videos even under low light conditions. Also, there is a 5MP selfie camera on board in order to click selfies and make video calls.

The smartphone has the ZigPlay feature that will be rolled out to the device via an OTA update. This feature will keep all the priorities organized at the fingertips. It will include simple to use profiles and keeps the users connected on the go, at work, etc.

At the price point of Rs. 8,499, the Panasonic P55 Max will definitely be a challenger to the best-sellers such as the Moto E4 Plus that is priced at Rs. 9,999 and features an identical 5000mAh battery. Also, there are the best selling Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and other devices in this price bracket.