Flipkart sells over 1 lakh Moto E4 Plus units in the first 24 hours

Lenovo's Moto sub-brand released the Moto E4 and E4 Plus smartphones in India on July 12 at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999.

Today, the company has announced that the battery-centric Moto E4 Plus has sold over one lakh units in just 24 hours. Going by the company's statement, the handset has managed to sell over 580 units per minute in the first hour of its sale. Furthermore, the retailer has revealed that nearly 1.5 lakh consumers have shown their interest in buying the smartphone by visiting the product page in the first hour of its sale.

The major highlight of the Moto E4 Plus is its capacious 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of backup on just a single charge. In fact, the Moto E4 Plus becomes the first phone to house such a juicy battery. The device doesn't compromise on other specifications in favor of its battery. We say so as it runs on Android Nougat OS and features a 13MP main snapper too.

From the sales of the Moto smartphone, the device seems to have witnessed the most demand in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as these states have contributed to 12% of the total sales in the country. Interestingly, Flipkart is also offering the Buyback Guarantee offer for the Moto E4 Plus. Going by the same, those who exchange it within six to eight months of its purchase can get an assured discount of Rs. 4,000 on their next purchase. Also, the device bundles 2 months of free Hotstar subscription and 30GB additional Jio data.