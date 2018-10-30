Panasonic P85 NXT with ARBO Hub launched for Rs. 6,999

Panasonic appears to be on a launch spree in the Indian market. We say so as the company has been launching many new smartphones in the country recently. After having launched the Eluga Ray 530 in the budget market segment, the company launched two mid-range smartphones dubbed Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro priced at Rs. 14,490 and Rs. 17,490 respectively.

Today, Panasonic has launched a new smartphone in the P series. Dubbed Panasonic P85 NXT, this smartphone is the sequel to the P85 launched last year. It is priced at Rs. 6,999, which is the entry-level segment dominated by Xiaomi.

Panasonic P85 NXT specifications

The latest market entrant from the company bestows a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is clubbed with Adreno 304 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 7.1.2 Nougat, the Panasonic offering comes with an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera also with a dedicated LED flash. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, FM Radio and a 4000mAh battery. Interestingly, the budget smartphone comes preloaded with the ARBO Hub app with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Price and availability

Panasonic P85 NXT has been launched in partnership with UDAAN, a B2B trade platform. It comes in three colors - Black, Gold and Blue. Priced at Rs. 6,999, this Panasonic smartphone will be available via the offline stores.

Competition at this price point

At this price point, we have devices such as Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Realme C1 and Asus Zenfone Lite L1. On the competition front, the downside is that this smartphone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which is a dated iteration of Android now. And, other smartphones in this price point come with Android Oreo giving them an upper hand over this one.