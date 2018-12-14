Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 and Toughbook FZ-L1 rugged devices launched in India

Panasonic announced the launch of two Toughbook models in June. Now, the company has launched these models in India. Dubbed Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 and Toughbook FZ-L1 are rugged Android devices aimed at the users who take orders, logistical record keeping and shelf stocking among others. These devices are priced starting from Rs. 60,000 in India.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 specifications

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 is a slim and durable device with a 5-inch display. Though it is tablet, it can make calls and its display size makes it closer to a smartphone. The 5-inch display has a HD resolution 1280 x 720 pixels. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo along with features such as integrated barcode scanner.

It can connect to the resource manage systems and databases. The device is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The Toughbook FZ-T1 is designed to adhere to the MIL-STD810G standards and also comes with the IP68 rating. It has a loudspeaker and noise suppression technology.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-L1 specifications

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 is a professional grade tablet. It has a bigger 7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is a 10-point multi-touch capacitive display with features such as rain sensing and glove mode and also supports optional passive stylus. The rugged tablet is also designed to adhere to the MIL-STD810G standards and IP67 rating.

Under its hood, this Toughbook model gets the power from a Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. It is powered by a battery that is touted to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life. On the other hand, the Toughbook FZ-L1's battery is said to deliver 12 hours of battery life.

Being rugged devices, the latest ones in the Panasonic Toughbook series are dust and water resistant, have been tumble tested and capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m. The Toughbook FZ-T1 is compatible with a temperature range of -10 to +50C. The FZ-T1 comes in two variants. The Wi-Fi only variant is suitable for indoor operations while the 4G variant supports both voice and data connectivity and is meant for field workers.