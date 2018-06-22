Panasonic announdces Toughbook FZ-T1 rugged smartphone with IP68 and more

Panasonic has announced a new addition to its smartphone portfolio called Toughbook FZ-T1 which is company's latest rugged phone. The company has announced this phone while targetting the enterprise customers including retail and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and logistics. The smartphone comes with integrated barcode scanner with two trigger buttons, on both the sides of the device. It is also capable of getting separate long and short-range barcode scanning accessory for inventory management.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 specifications

Now coming to the specs side the new Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 comes with 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It also sports anti-reflective, daylight viewable, 10 points multi-touch capacitive touchscreen supporting glove and rain mode, which mean the touch will be responsive at every possible situation.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable by microSD card.

On the camera part, the Toughbook FZ-T1 comes with a single camera module on the rear with 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with a LED flash. The phone weighs 240 grams and it is designed for military standard 810G. It is a dust and water resistant smartphone with IP68, tumble tested and capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m. The Toughbook FZ-T1 will be able to operate within a temperature range of -10 to +50C.

The smartphone comes with 3 Microphones (x2 front, x1 rear), speaker (up to 90 dB). It also offers enterprise-level security and manageability (COMPASS). On the connectivity part, the phone offers 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / aGPS.

The smartphone is backed by a 3200mAh removable battery and the company claims that to can give up to 12 hours of continuous data access. The Toughbook FZ-T1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 will come in two variant one will come with Wi-Fi version which is priced at £1,142 (US$ 1,520 / Rs 1,03,024 approx) it will be available in August 2018.

Another one with the 4G voice and data version will be priced at £1,214 (US$ 1,615 / Rs 1,09,520 approx) and will be available from September 2018 across Europe.

