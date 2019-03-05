Paytm First subscription service launched in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime subscription services, Paytm has announced the launch of its own subscription service. It is a subscription-based loyalty and rewards program. Called Paytm First, this service will offer subscription to live cricket, on-demand entertainment, TV music, movies, food, shopping, and more.

Besides these, there is Paytm cashback offer as well. Notably, the company aims to sell more than 3 million subscriptions within the completion of one year of its launch.

Paytm First charges

Talking about its pricing, Paytm First annual subscription is priced at Rs. 750. It also comes with inaugural cashback worth Rs. 100 for a limited period of time. Playtm First users can avail exclusive benefits from the partnered banks and these include,

Annual Gaana membership

Zomato Gold membership

Annual Sony Liv subscription

Eros Now Annual membership

ViU Premium

Uber (benefits up to Rs. 6,000)

Uber Eats (benefits up to Rs. 2,400)

There are additional partner offers of over Rs. 12,000. Paytm First users will get over Rs. 1,500 cashback, which includes Rs. 100 cashback on the movie ticket booking platform every month. There are also exclusive offers for shopping with unlimited free and priority shipping. Interestingly, there is 24*7 customer care leading to no waiting while trying to reach the customer care.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President - Paytm said: "We are very excited to launch our exclusive loyalty program "Paytm First" with sought after rewards and benefits spanning across video and music streaming, food and travel, shopping and lifestyle. We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers."