ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PayTM Mall offers up to 20% cashback on smartphones from Honor, Moto, Vivo, Oppo, Apple and more

By:

Related Articles

    The countdown for Raksha Bandhan has already begun, as there are only two more days to go from now. Users still have much fortunes and enough time in their hands if they want to purchase some classy devices from respective E-commerce sites. Like other online E-commerce companies, PayTM MALL too offers some top excelling schemes on its products.

    PayTM Mall offers up to 20% cashback on smartphones

    Nonetheless, if you are really interested in buying only smartphones then you can check the list below. Under the scheme of PayTM Mall, users will get up to 20% Cash Back Offer on some smartphones, with no cost EMI option. Other bid is in the form of Mobile Protection Plan, with which you can protect your device against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point.

    SEE ALSO: Weekend offers on smartphones: Discounts on Vivo NEX, Huawei Nova 3 and more

    You can even use promocode as SAVE5 to get 5% cashback, and get extra 1% cashback on using Paytmmall app. COD option will not be available on applying this promocode. These offers come as a great opportunity for those, who are unable to look for expensive products.

    If we talk about the features of these devices in the list, then the information will be limitless. To guide you with some of the highlights, we have the Vivo X21 which features an in-display fingerprint sensor that allows you to scan your fingerprint through the display. A technology that the Samsung Galaxy S9 was anticipated to come with.

    SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan gifts: Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000

    However, the X21 is the first phone to have this feature ready to use. Other device is the Honor 7C which is a low-cost Android smartphone, that's the most low-priced dual camera phone on the market.

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

     

    Flat 13% cash Back on Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Flat 13% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Flat 10% Cash Back on Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, HDR, Sony IMX576 sensor
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Flat 12% Cash Back offer on Honor 7C

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Flat 5% off on Oppo A3s

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    FLAT 15% off on Honor 9 Lite

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Flat 13% off on Motorola Moto E5

    Buy this offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Flat 10% Cash Back on Oppo A83

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

    Rs 6,500 Cash Back on Apple iPhone 8

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue