PayTM Mall offers up to 20% cashback on smartphones from Honor, Moto, Vivo, Oppo, Apple and more

The countdown for Raksha Bandhan has already begun, as there are only two more days to go from now. Users still have much fortunes and enough time in their hands if they want to purchase some classy devices from respective E-commerce sites. Like other online E-commerce companies, PayTM MALL too offers some top excelling schemes on its products.

Nonetheless, if you are really interested in buying only smartphones then you can check the list below. Under the scheme of PayTM Mall, users will get up to 20% Cash Back Offer on some smartphones, with no cost EMI option. Other bid is in the form of Mobile Protection Plan, with which you can protect your device against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point.

You can even use promocode as SAVE5 to get 5% cashback, and get extra 1% cashback on using Paytmmall app. COD option will not be available on applying this promocode. These offers come as a great opportunity for those, who are unable to look for expensive products.

If we talk about the features of these devices in the list, then the information will be limitless. To guide you with some of the highlights, we have the Vivo X21 which features an in-display fingerprint sensor that allows you to scan your fingerprint through the display. A technology that the Samsung Galaxy S9 was anticipated to come with.

However, the X21 is the first phone to have this feature ready to use. Other device is the Honor 7C which is a low-cost Android smartphone, that's the most low-priced dual camera phone on the market.

Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Flat 13% cash Back on Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Flat 13% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Flat 10% Cash Back on Oppo F7 Best Price of Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, HDR, Sony IMX576 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Flat 12% Cash Back offer on Honor 7C Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Flat 5% off on Oppo A3s Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery FLAT 15% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Flat 13% off on Motorola Moto E5 Buy this offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Flat 10% Cash Back on Oppo A83 Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Rs 6,500 Cash Back on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant