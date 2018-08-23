Raksha Bandhan gifts: Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000

With the days edging nearer to the Raksha Bandhan, a user is more busy in purchasing beautiful gift for his beloved sister. It would not be late to say that the wrapping procedure for gifts has almost come to an end. Moreover, there are some people who are still confused on picking the right gifts. They keep flipping over one E-commerce site to another, and sometimes to retail shops for selecting the best ones.

The wait is over for some people who are tech freaks and like only to gift phones to their sisters. To avoid your confusion, we have shared a list of phones under Rs. 15,000 which come with better selfie aspects. If we talk about the features of mentioned devices in the list, you will be amazed and won't hesitate for a second on buying them.

You have phone like the Moto G6 which sports front facing 8MP shooter. The camera comes with a filter mode, which overlays Snapchat-like filters such as cat features or bunny ears on your mug.

Even you can capture a group in your selfie in a similar way like the panorama mode on most phones. The list has Honor 9 Lite whose main USP is the dual front camera of 13MP +2MP configuration. The dual camera setup does a good job at producing punchy colours and tones.

Selfies look attractive and it also has a bunch of modes to make you look good. These are just the highlights of two phones. To know the detailed information about other devices as well, you must have a look at our list.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Vivo Z10 Best Price of Vivo Z10

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Best Price of Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Best Price of Galaxy J7 MAX

Key Specs

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery InFocus Vision 3 Pro Best Price of InFocus Vision 3 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Nokia 3.1 Best Price of Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 5.1 Best Price of Nokia 5.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Oppo A3s Best Price of Oppo A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery