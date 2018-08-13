Smartphones with dual-camera set-up to buy under Rs 15,000

According to a user, the most essential tech spec of a smartphone is its dual-camera set-up. It won't be surprising to add that users nowadays hardly live a day without taking a selfie. Users like sharing their best shots on different social media platforms. Seeing such tremendous craze for feature packed camera module, manufacturers are now coming up with more sophisticated mobiles.

If we talk about camera attributes, then some dual camera's offer a monochrome + RGB setup where as other phones offer a wide angle + telephoto setup. Moreover, price is another crucial factor.

There is a section of people who like to purchase handsets from entry level to mid-range category, depending on the respective price options and features. Earlier, we have seen the launch of a cluster of phones around the 15k price point sporting a dual-camera setup.

Even this time also the makers have come with a new range of devices under a similar price category. Based on your demands, we have shared a list of mobiles below.

Oppo A3s Best Price of Oppo A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS

3000mAh battery (typical) Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2) Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery Comio X1 Note Best Price of Comio X1 Note

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Alcatel 3V Best Price of Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery