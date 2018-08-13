Smartphones with dual-camera set-up to buy under Rs 15,000

Related Articles
According to a user, the most essential tech spec of a smartphone is its dual-camera set-up. It won't be surprising to add that users nowadays hardly live a day without taking a selfie. Users like sharing their best shots on different social media platforms. Seeing such tremendous craze for feature packed camera module, manufacturers are now coming up with more sophisticated mobiles.
If we talk about camera attributes, then some dual camera's offer a monochrome + RGB setup where as other phones offer a wide angle + telephoto setup. Moreover, price is another crucial factor.
There is a section of people who like to purchase handsets from entry level to mid-range category, depending on the respective price options and features. Earlier, we have seen the launch of a cluster of phones around the 15k price point sporting a dual-camera setup.
Even this time also the makers have come with a new range of devices under a similar price category. Based on your demands, we have shared a list of mobiles below.
Oppo A3s
Best Price of Oppo A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2)
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 9i
Best Price of Honor 9i
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Comio X1 Note
Best Price of Comio X1 Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Alcatel 3V
Best Price of Alcatel 3V
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery