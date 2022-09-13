How To Get Google Pixel 6A For Rs. 27,699 During Flipkart Big Billion Days News oi-Vivek

If you are planning to get the Pixel 6a, then waiting for a few more days can help you save a lot of money. The Pixel 6a, which was originally launched in India for Rs. 43,999 will be available for Rs. 27,699 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days, and here is how that deal works.

To get the Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699, you have to wait till the Flipkart Big Billion Days, and you should also have a specific bank card to get the highest possible discount on the Pixel 6a.

In an official tweet, Flipkart explained that during the Big Billion Days 2022, the Pixel 6a will retail for Rs. 34,199. So, even without any additional offers, one can get the brand new Pixel 6a with the Tensor processor for less than Rs. 35,000 in India.

On top of that, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs. 3,500 on every pre-paid transaction, which will further bring down the price of the Pixel 6a to Rs. 30,699. To get this deal, one has to pay for the phone upfront using credit, debit, UPI, or online banking.

Google Pixel 6a price would make you go 😳🫡🤌

Here's the breakdown:

Flipkart Selling Price of Google Pixel 6a: 43,999

Special Big Billion Day Price: 34,199

Extra Disc on Prepaid Transactions: 3,500

Extra Disc on Axis/ICICI Cards: 3,000

Net Effective Price: 27,699@madebygoogle — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 12, 2022

Finally, to get the Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699, one should make the payment using an Axis/ICICI credit or debit card to get an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can also exchange the same to further bring down the price of the Pixel 6a during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.

Is Pixel 6a Worth Buying?

Considering the asking price of Rs. 27,699, the Google Pixel 6a will be one of the best mid-tier smartphones under Rs. 30,000. It has a great camera setup, and will also receive three major Android OS upgrades on day one, making it a good offering.

