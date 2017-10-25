Pixel and Pixel XL now get Google Lens through Photos app

Google had announced the Google Lens at I/O 2017, giving us a preview of the new software. Google Lens made its debut in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and it is now rolling out to the original Pixel devices as a "preview" version through the Google Photos app.

The first one to notice is a Reddit user who reported that the Photos app on his handset has been augmented with Google Lens. It seems like the search engine giant has added the new feature as a server-side update. This is because the change didn't arrive as a patch via the Play Store. In any case, Pixel device users who received the new version saw this image below when they click pictures.

Since the update is being rolled out in phases, it will take some time to reach all the eligible devices. If you use a Pixel phone, you can check for the update firing up the Photos app. Once you receive the update, the Lens icon will take over the info icon in all your images. Lens will get integrated into Google Assistant and others in the coming weeks. We hope the Google Lens app makes its way to all the Android run devices soon.

In case you don't already know, Google Lens is an AI-based technology that uses your smartphone's camera and deep machine learning to detect an object as well as to understand what it detects and then offer based on what it sees.

If you point your phone's camera at something, for example; a flower, Google Assistant will be able to answer object you are pointing at. You will also get additional suggestions based on the object, like nearby florists if the object was a flower.

Via