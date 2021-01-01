ENGLISH

    Pixel phones to get final Android O update in August: Report

    Soon Pixel phones will have latest Android in it.

    Always known for receiving Android OS updates earlier than other phones, the Google Pixel and Nexus devices have already received two builds of it.

    Summer release

    Now, the company is all set to release the final stable version of this OS but will make it available this summer. By releasing the update late, it looks like Google is trying to break the old tradition of rolling out it in fall. According to David Ruddock from AndroidPolice, the company will make this update available for Pixel phones in the first week or two of August.

    Roll-out to Nexus phones

    As expected, this update will be sent over the air to the Pixel devices. But if you are wondering if Nexus phones will receive the same update or not, then here is the answer. Along with Pixel phones, even the Nexus devices are expected to get this stable build around the same time.

    Dates may change

    Since release date keeps changing, Ruddock further explains that this information comes from a reliable source, but the certainty of it cannot be judged quickly. So, it looks like the Pixel phones may receive the update in the month of August, where the date is subjected to change anytime.

    Pixel 2 announcement

    All this also hints us the availability of Pixel 2 phones. That is, if the search giant releases Android O in August, then the Pixel 2 will be announced one or two months after it. Since nothing is clearly mentioned here, it is preferred to take this news with a pinch of salt.

