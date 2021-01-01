Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Looking forward to 2021: Indian Hockey team captains aim nothing short of a medal at Tokyo Olympics
- Lifestyle Genelia Deshmukh Slays Her Red And Blue Dress In The Sassiest Way And You Must Take Some Styling Tips From Her
- News CDSCO expert panel set to recommend approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for emergency use in India
- Finance LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked For Commercial Consumers
- Movies Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi And Mithila Palkar's Netflix Film To Release On January 15
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For December 2020: MG Motor India Registers 33 Percent Growth In Yearly Sales
- Education HP TET Answer Key 2020 Released For November Session
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India In January 2021
Pixel phones to get final Android O update in August: Report
Soon Pixel phones will have latest Android in it.
Always known for receiving Android OS updates earlier than other phones, the Google Pixel and Nexus devices have already received two builds of it.
Summer release
Now, the company is all set to release the final stable version of this OS but will make it available this summer. By releasing the update late, it looks like Google is trying to break the old tradition of rolling out it in fall. According to David Ruddock from AndroidPolice, the company will make this update available for Pixel phones in the first week or two of August.
Roll-out to Nexus phones
As expected, this update will be sent over the air to the Pixel devices. But if you are wondering if Nexus phones will receive the same update or not, then here is the answer. Along with Pixel phones, even the Nexus devices are expected to get this stable build around the same time.
Dates may change
Since release date keeps changing, Ruddock further explains that this information comes from a reliable source, but the certainty of it cannot be judged quickly. So, it looks like the Pixel phones may receive the update in the month of August, where the date is subjected to change anytime.
Pixel 2 announcement
All this also hints us the availability of Pixel 2 phones. That is, if the search giant releases Android O in August, then the Pixel 2 will be announced one or two months after it. Since nothing is clearly mentioned here, it is preferred to take this news with a pinch of salt.
-
24,990
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
48,995
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000