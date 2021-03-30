Poco Announces Permanent Price Cut For Poco X3: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has launched the Poco X3 Pro in the country. At the launch event, the brand has also announced a permanent price cut of its predecessor Poco X3. The price of the handset will now start at Rs. 14,999 which will be effective starting April 1. To recall, the Poco X3 was launched at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The phone is also available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants, priced at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. However, the company is yet to announce whether the other two models will get a similar price cut as the base model. Furthermore, the phone comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue color options.

Poco X3 Features

To recall, the Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout, and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that is also expandable via a microSD card.

A 6,000 mAh battery unit fuels the Poco X3 that supports 33W fast-charging. The handset is also IP53 certified for splash resistance like the successor. For imaging, the handset sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Upfront, the handset offers a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos. On the connectivity front, the Poco X3 supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it has also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Poco X3 Vs Poco X3 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Both the Poco X3 and the X3 Pro offer some identical features with minor differences such as the processor, camera. You get the newly-announced Snapdragon 860 on the Poco X3 Pro, unlike its predecessor that runs the Snapdragon 732G SoC which is also a powerful mid-range processor from Qualcomm. So, if your budget is around Rs. 15,000, then the Poco X3 would not be a bad pick. Do note that, as part of the introductory offer, the Poco X3 Pro can be purchased starting at Rs. 17,999 and will go for the first sale on April 6.

