Poco C40 With New JR10 Chip, Dual Cameras Launched; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has several new smartphones launching soon for the Indian and the global market. One such new phone is the Poco C40, which has just debuted in the Vietnamese market. The new Poco smartphone is an affordable smartphone, which would be ideal for the growing Indian market.

Poco C40 Features: What's New?

The new Poco C40 sports a typical design with curved edges, a sleek frame, and a highlighted camera frame. Upfront, the Poco C40 flaunts a 6.71-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and supports 400 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Poco C40 draws power from the JR510 processor from JLQ brand, which makes it the first smartphone with this chip. The exact performance score and other details of the chipset are still unclear. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box, which is quite outdated considering most phones in this segment run Android 12.

Like other Poco phones, it also runs the MIUI custom OS on top but the exact version is still under wraps. At the rear, the Poco C40 includes a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 5MP shooter in the dewdrop cutout for selfies and video calling.

It includes the usual connectivity options like 4G support, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Users also get a 3.5mm audio jack, a fingerprint sensor, and a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. Additionally, the Poco C40 features Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection.

More importantly, the Poco C40 features a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, which is quite common for phones in this segment. However, it comes with a basic 10W adapter in the box.

Poco C40 Price: India Launch And Availability

Looking at the features, it's certain that the Poco C40 is an affordable, budget smartphone. Presently, the phone is available in a single variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB memory, costing VND 3,490,000 (around Rs. 11,700). It's available to buy in Vietnam in black, yellow, and green colors.

The Poco C40 India launch is set for June 16. The phone is tipped to arrive in the Indian market and could carry a similar price tag.

