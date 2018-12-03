Poco F1 Armoured Edition to be available in two new variants with an increased price tag

Xiaomi took the market by a storm when it launched its mid-range Poco F1 smartphone back in August for the masses. The Poco F1 is a mid-tier smartphone which offers some top-notch specifications such as a Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM. The Chinese tech giant had also introduced an Armoured edition of the Poco F1 which is expected to hit the shelves sometime soon. Now, some new reports are surfacing over the web suggesting the variants of upcoming Poco F1 Armoured Edition.

As per a report from MySmartPrice, Xiaomi will be introducing two new variants of the Poco F1 Armoured Edition. The Poco F1 Armoured Edition will come in two different storage variants including 64GB or 128GB which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The new variants in the Armoured Edition are further expected to be priced slightly higher as compared to the standard variants of the Poco F1. At present, the Xiaomi Poco F1 standard variant comes with 6GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. While the 64GB variant carries a price tag of RS 20,999, the 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 23,999. The Armoured Edition Poco F1 will be shelling for more than the aforementioned prices of the standard variants.

The Poco F1 Armoured Edition release date is not confirmed yet, however, considering all the emerging rumors and leaks we can expect the smartphone to launch soon over the period of coming days. The Poco Fi Armoured Edition is packed with a similar set of hardware as its standard variants, however, the major differentiating factor is the Kevlar rear panel which adds to the premium feel of the device. It remains to be seen what price tag will the new variants in the Armoured Edition of Poco F1 will offer and whether there is will be any other major upgrade over its standard variants due to which the price of the device will be hiked.

Poco F1 specifications and features:

The premium mid-range Poco F1 measures 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm in size and weighs at just 180g. The smartphone packs a tall 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. In terms of optics, the Poco F1 sports a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a primary 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with a wide f/2.0 aperture. The device supports video recording of 2160@30fps and 1080p@30fps. The front camera on the Poco F1 is a 20 MP sensor which has a f/2.0 aperture and comes with AI capabilities.

Powering the Poco F1 is a powerful octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which is combined with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The chipset is further clubbed with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the onboard storage to up to 256GB via microSD card. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on MIUI 9.0. The device is backed by a big 4,000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery unit.