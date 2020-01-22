ENGLISH

    Poco F1 Finally Gets Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Avatar

    By
    |

    Poco F1 -- the first smartphone from Xiaomi's sister smartphone brand Poco has received a variety of software updates over the last few months. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and receive Android 9 Pie a few months after its launch. Now, the company has officially rolled out Android 10 updates for the same.

    Android 10 OS update for the Poco F1 comes with MIUI 11 skin on top with some unique features that native Android OS does not offer. The update comes with the version number MIUI V11.0.4.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 1.4GB. Other than the baseline OS update, it also includes several optimizations and bug fixes as well.

    Along with the OS update, the company has also included January 2020's Android security patch, which makes the Poco F1 secure. The update will be seeded to all Poco F1 users over the next few days. However, if you haven't received an update notification, then download the update package locally and install the same via the updater app.

    Poco F1 Specifications

    The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM. At the time of launch, the Snapdragon 845 was the most powerful processor for Android smartphones and the Poco F1 was the most affordable phone with this chipset.

    The device has a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone with a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor, the same camera used on the Pixel 2 series of smartphones partnered with a 5MP depth sensor. The device also has a 20MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock that works even in a pitch dark environment, thanks to the Infrared camera sensor.

    A 4,000 mAh battery powers the device with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via the USB Type C port. The smartphone currently retails for Rs. 14,999, which makes it a steal deal for those who want a good device that offers almost everything and does not cost a bombshell.

     

    Download Android 10 OS For Poco F1 Here

    Read More About: poco f1 news smartphones android 10
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020

