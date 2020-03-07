ENGLISH

    Android 10 With MIUI 11 Update Arrives On Poco F1

    By
    |

    Poco F1 is getting the Android 10 update and brings with it the Xiaomi MIUI 11. The new update comes several weeks after the Poco team began tests with Android 10 with a few beta testers and Mi Pilot users. Not all Poco F1 users in India have received the update yet, but it is expected to arrive soon.

    Poco F1 Gets Android 10 Update With MIUI 11

     

    What's New For Poco F1

    A forum post on MIUI Community notes that the Android 10 update with MIUI 11 is for the Poco F1. The new update comes with the version 11.0.6.0. QEJMIXM and will be rolling out in batches as it was initially introduced for beta testers and Mi Pilot users. However, they are reports that note that the update is live for Poco F1 users who aren't in the beta program.

    A few screenshots on Twitter further highlight the new Poco F1 software update. It should also be noted that the Android 10 update comes with the February 2020 security patch. However, there is no mention of the Android 10 changelog.

    Looking back, the Poco F1 smartphone was launched in India in August 2018. It came with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with MIUI 9.6. In December 2018, the smartphone was updated with Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Back in January 2020, Poco F1 began the first tests for the Android 10 update.

    How To Update Poco F1

    Poco F1 users waiting for the new Android 10 update with MIUI 11 can manually check for the latest version by going to Settings > About Phone > Update. However, if you don't find the update, it's likely to arrive in a couple of days.

    The Android 10 update also brings in new gestures and a few interface-level changes. The MIUI 11 updated on the Poco F1 brings in new features to enhance the user experience like optimized Game Turbo, App Vault, Always-on Display, and so on. Pre-loaded apps like Notes, Calculator, File Manager, and more have also been updated.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 15:22 [IST]
