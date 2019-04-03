Poco F1 now supports Dark Mode: How to enable Dark Mode on Poco F1? News oi-Vivek Poco F1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Poco F1, the first smartphone from Xiaomi India under affordable flagship smartphone series has been receiving a lot of new features from the day of launch. Now, the Poco F1 has received a new feature, which should help the smartphone to save battery.

Dark Mode is now officially available for the Poco F1 via Poco launchers, which turns the app tray background to black, thus reducing the power consumption. To enable Dark Mode on the Poco F1 or on other smartphones with Poco Launcher, update the launcher to the latest version via Google Play Store.

How to enable Dark Mode on the Poco F1?

Long click on the home screen and select settings

Select Mode (last option)

Select Background in the Personalization settings menu

Select Dark and click on apply

Poco F1 specifications

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with an iPhone XS style notch on the top. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the Poco F1 with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP primary selfie camera with an IR camera and an IR blaster to assist secure Face Unlock, which works even in pitch dark conditions.

The Poco F1 has a liquid cooling system, which keeps the smartphone cool at all the time. Do note that the device has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging. The device currently runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is promised to receive Android Q in the coming days.

Even after almost six months of launch, the Poco F1, especially with a price tag of Rs 19,999 is one of the best performing smartphone available in India.