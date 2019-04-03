ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poco F1 now supports Dark Mode: How to enable Dark Mode on Poco F1?

    Poco F1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

    By
    |

    Poco F1, the first smartphone from Xiaomi India under affordable flagship smartphone series has been receiving a lot of new features from the day of launch. Now, the Poco F1 has received a new feature, which should help the smartphone to save battery.

    Poco F1 now supports Dark Mode: How to enable Dark Mode on Poco F1?

     

    Dark Mode is now officially available for the Poco F1 via Poco launchers, which turns the app tray background to black, thus reducing the power consumption. To enable Dark Mode on the Poco F1 or on other smartphones with Poco Launcher, update the launcher to the latest version via Google Play Store.

    How to enable Dark Mode on the Poco F1?

    • Long click on the home screen and select settings
    • Select Mode (last option)
    • Select Background in the Personalization settings menu
    • Select Dark and click on apply

    Poco F1 specifications

    The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with an iPhone XS style notch on the top. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the Poco F1 with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP primary selfie camera with an IR camera and an IR blaster to assist secure Face Unlock, which works even in pitch dark conditions.

    The Poco F1 has a liquid cooling system, which keeps the smartphone cool at all the time. Do note that the device has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging. The device currently runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is promised to receive Android Q in the coming days.

    Even after almost six months of launch, the Poco F1, especially with a price tag of Rs 19,999 is one of the best performing smartphone available in India.

     

    Read More About: poco f1 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue