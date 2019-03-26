ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poco F1 receives Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.2.25 (beta) update

    Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India has finally rolled out a new software update for the Xiaomi Poco F1, which includes Widevine L1 support. Widevine L1 is a prerequisite certification required to stream HD content on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and Nextflix.

    Poco F1 receives Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.2.25 (beta)

     

    The MIUI 10 9.2.25 (beta) update is now available for the best testers, which includes Widevine L1 certification and 4K video recording @60fps. As soon as you install the update, you will be able to watch HD content on Amazon Prime Videos. Even with the Widevine L1 certification, the Poco F1 cannot play HD content on Netflix due to an issue with the vendor side.

    The stable update will roll out in the coming days, which enables HD streaming (720p and 1080p) on the Amazon Prime Videos.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone available in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

    The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, with an Apple iPhone XS style notch to house face unlock sensors. The phone has a polycarbonate back panel and a special variant with carbon fiber like finish. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with IR camera-assisted Face Unlock.

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor, capable of recording 4K video @60fps. The device also has a 20 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco F1 runs on Android 9 Pie and will receive Android 10 Q update in the future.

    Source

     

    Read More About: poco f1 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue