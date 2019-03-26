Poco F1 receives Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.2.25 (beta) update News oi-Vivek Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi India has finally rolled out a new software update for the Xiaomi Poco F1, which includes Widevine L1 support. Widevine L1 is a prerequisite certification required to stream HD content on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and Nextflix.

The MIUI 10 9.2.25 (beta) update is now available for the best testers, which includes Widevine L1 certification and 4K video recording @60fps. As soon as you install the update, you will be able to watch HD content on Amazon Prime Videos. Even with the Widevine L1 certification, the Poco F1 cannot play HD content on Netflix due to an issue with the vendor side.

The stable update will roll out in the coming days, which enables HD streaming (720p and 1080p) on the Amazon Prime Videos.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone available in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, with an Apple iPhone XS style notch to house face unlock sensors. The phone has a polycarbonate back panel and a special variant with carbon fiber like finish. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with IR camera-assisted Face Unlock.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor, capable of recording 4K video @60fps. The device also has a 20 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco F1 runs on Android 9 Pie and will receive Android 10 Q update in the future.

Source