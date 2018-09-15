Poco F1 running on Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench with decrease in peformance

Pocophone F1 on Geekbench

According to the latest listing on Geekbench, the Poco F1 scores 2036 points on a single core and 7523 points on multi-core performance. However, the Poco F1 on Android 8.1 Oreo did score 2438 points on single core 9003 points on multi-core performance.

So, the Geekbench scores on the Poco F1 with Android 9 Pie is at least 17% less than the scores that we received in the Poco F1 with Android 8.1 Oreo. The difference in performance is visible in both single core and multi-core performance.

Real-life test

We did run Geekbench on our Poco F1 (6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage). In our test, we got 2461 points on a single core and 8345 points on multi-core performance, which is on par with our review units. Do note that the Poco F1 that we tested was running on Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 9 global stable ROM).

The reason

The Android 9 Pie based benchmark for the Poco F1 could have been done on the beta version of the software, which might need some last minute fixes. So, there will be the difference in the performance of the Poco F1 on Android 8.1 Oreo and Android 9 Pie.

The company is expected to fix this issue before the software rollout so that the Poco F1 can offer performance similar to the other smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. So, do not worry, as even the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB can offer similar performance as the Kevlar edition. Albeit, make sure that you are running on the latest stable build (software) to get optimum performance.