Poco F1's latest software update MIUI 10.2.3 is here: Click here to know more

    Xiaomi India has released a new software patch for the Poco F1, which is a stable software update for the Poco F1 and the Pocophone F 1 users across the globe. The latest update is expected to update the latest Android security patch based on Android 9 Pie OS.

    Poco F1's latest software update MIUI 10.2.3 is here

     

    According to the changelog, the latest update patch for Poco F1 comes with Google's latest security patch. The update does not include Widevine L1 certification or 4K video recording @60fps, which will be available in the upcoming stable update.

    Download the latest software update for the Poco F1 to get improved user experience on the smartphone, which is most likely to enhance the performance of the smartphone. To install the update manually, install the update via updater app.

    Poco F1 specifications

    The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the Poco F1 with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The smartphone also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi with a unique connectivity feature, where one can use both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Hotspot at the same time.

     

    On the optics front, the Poco F1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP Sony IMX 363 sensor, the same sensor used on the Pixel 3 XL with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR camera, which assists low-light face unlock.

    The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Do note that the Poco F1 is one of the few smartphones in the world to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, which is expected to charge the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes using a Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ certified charger.

    Read More About: poco f1 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
