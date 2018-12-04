Xiaomi Poco F1 receives a massive price cut: Now available for Rs 19,999

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is one of the best Android smartphones under Rs 30,000 price mark, which offers top of the line flagship grade internals. From SoC to the storage module, the Poco F1 does not compromise on any hardware aspect, except for the build quality. Poco India has come up with an offer, where all four iterations of the Poco F1 are now available at a much lower price on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home.

Three masterstrokes

Xiaomi or Poco India has announced three masterstrokes, where the company will unveil different offers related to the Poco F1. In the first masterstroke, the company has brought down the price of the Poco F1, and here are the complete details about the same. These limited time prices are applicable from 6th of December to the 8th of December.

On top of these price reduction, HDFC is offering flat 10% on both credit and debit cards, which will further bring down the price of the Poco F1.

New prices for the Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 19,999 (Originally launched for Rs 21,999).

The Xiaomi Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 21,999 (Originally launched for Rs 24,999).

The Xiaomi Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is available for Rs 25,999 (Originally launched for Rs 30,999).

The Xiaomi Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is available for Rs 26,999 (Originally launched for Rs 30,999) (Armoured Edition).

Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD (HDR 10) display with a notch design on top, which houses the front-facing camera, earpiece (acts as a secondary speaker) and an IR camera for Face Unlock. The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos and slow-motion videos with support for other camera-centric features like portrait mode and manual mode.

The phones comes with a big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port. The Poco F1 is one of the last flagship device with a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a dedicated DAC to improve the overall audio performance of the smartphone. The Poco F1 offers MIUI 10 OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2018.