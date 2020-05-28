ENGLISH

    Poco F2 Pro Indian Price Expected To Start At Rs. 40,000

    After months of speculations and rumors, the Poco F2 Pro made its debut in the global market recently. The device has arrived as the rebadged Redmi K30 Pro equipped with features like 5G connectivity support and a pop-up selfie camera setup. The handset has already gone up for sale in the European market. In the latest development, its Malaysian pricing has been revealed; allowing us to speculate its price in India.

    Poco F2 Pro Expected Price In India

    The Poco F2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost RM2,199 (approx Rs. 38,228). The high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost RM2,599 (approx Rs. 45,292). So we can expect the device to arrive with a starting price of around Rs. 40,000 in India going up to Rs. 45,000.

    This is less than what the European pricing of the Poco F2 Pro translates to in the Indian currency. For reference, the base model with 6GB RAM costs EUR 499 (approx Rs. 41,654). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM model was announced at EUR 599 (approx Rs. 50,000).

    As of now, the company has not revealed if this device is heading to the Indian market anytime soon. But, the leaked pricing suggests this device will be competing against the likes of OnePlus 8 and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. Besides, some leaks have also suggested the launch of the Poco M2 Pro in the country. So, it remains to be seen which one of the two arrives first.

    In terms of hardware, the Poco F2 Pro is announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by 5G network connectivity. It features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP SonyIMX686 primary sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. There is also a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

     

    The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ certification and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It features a pop-up selfie camera module that accommodates a 20MP camera to capture selfies. It packs a 4,700 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging.

    Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
