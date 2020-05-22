Poco M2 Pro Launch Could Be Imminent, Key Features Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Poco unveiled the Poco F2 Pro after the launch of the Poco X2 earlier this year. Besides this, the company is also rumored to be working on another smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro. Now, it looks like the upcoming smartphone could be unveiled sometime soon as it has been spotted on multiple certification databases of late.

Earlier this month, the alleged Poco M2 Pro was spotted on the Xiaomi India website hinting its imminent launch. Later, it was spotted on the company's RF exposure page as well confirming its existence. Now, the Poco M2 Pro carrying the model number M2003J6CI has received Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications. The same was spotted by XDA Developers.

Poco M2 Pro Gets Certified

The Wi-Fi certification listing shows that the Poco M2 Pro could be launched with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and boot Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the other hand, the Bluetooth SIG certification database confirms the support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The suffix 'I' in the model number hints that this could be the variant targeted at the Indian market. Apart from these certification listings, nothing much is known about the Poco M2 Pro.

Upcoming Poco Products

Since the past few months, we have been coming across reports regarding a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Poco F2. It is likely to carry the model number M2004J11G. Recently, this smartphone received certification in Malaysia and by TUV Rheinland. These certification listings hinted at the presence of 30W fast-charging, 5G connectivity, and NFC support. Given that it could be the successor to the Poco F1 launched back in 2018, we can expect further details regarding this much-awaited smartphone to emerge online in the coming days.

In the meantime, the Poco brand is all set to launch a pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Poco Pop Buds sometime soon in India. The company came up with a poll on Twitter asking users to choose a name from Poco Move Buds, Pop Buds, Klip Buds, and Funkz. Of these, Poco Pop buds has been opted by over 42% of fans, thereby confirming this name. It remains to be seen when this earbuds will be launched though a June launch is expected.

Best Mobiles in India