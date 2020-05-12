Poco F2 Pro Officially Announced With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64MP Quad-Camera: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced its value flagship series lineup last year dubbed Poco and announced the Poco F1 as its first offering. Since then the rumor mill has been giving tips on the arrival of Poco F2. The device was said to launch last year itself, but somehow it didn't see the light of day. Recently, the internet was flooded with the leaks surrounding the Poco F2 Pro. Now, the handset has finally been announced backed with 5G connectivity and packed with some high-end internals.

Poco F2 Pro Price And Sale Details

The Poco F2 Pro has arrived with EUR 499 price tag (approx Rs. 40,686) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will retail for EUR 599 (roughly around Rs. 48,870). The device will be available in four different shades including Cyber Gray, Neon Blue, Phantom Blue, and Electric Purple.

We currently don't know if this device is heading to the Indian market anytime soon. If the reports are to be believed Poco is already gearing up to launch the Poco M2 Pro in India. Therefore, we need the company to give any official statement on the same.

As for its availability in the other markets, the Poco F2 Pro is up for grabs from today itself and can be purchased online via AliExpress and Gearbest. Going forward, it will also be available for sale on Poco.net and Amazon.

Poco F2 Full Specifications

The Poco F2 Pro is also equipped with a flagship processor as its predecessor launched with. The device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as its powerhouse. The 5G enabled smartphone also features a LiquidCool 2.0 technology and a "Super VC" vapor chamber that will allow for improved cooling.

The processor is accompanied by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will boot on Android Pie OS and will feature the Poco Launcher 2.0 interface. At the front, the Poco F2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel that delivers an FHD+ resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ certification. The display incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security.

The device gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection both at the front and rear panel. For photography, the Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The device uses a 13MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

A 20MP camera takes care of selfies that are accommodated inside a pop-up module. Completing the spec-sheet is a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Poco F2 Pro is primarily a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro. It bears similar designs and packs the same hardware as the latter.

However, the specifications it packs are top-notch and it will give the device a better chance to compete against the likes of OnePlus 8 and Realme X50. It would be interesting to see how well the audience receives it and if the device is successful in taking forward the legacy of its precursor.

