Poco M2 Pro Spotted On Official Website; Heading To India Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco launched its first smartphone earlier this year in India called the Poco X2. The company's upcoming offering dubbed Poco F2 is an old visitor of the leaks factory and it seems that it might finally see the light of day sometime soon. But, Poco might also have some other plans in store for the users. Specifically, the Indian consumers; who are likely getting a new Poco model in the coming days.

The Poco M2 Pro is the upcoming handset which has been confirmed via a listing on the company's website. To be precise, it has been spotted at the RF exposure section on the company's website. The device has been listed with the M2001J2I model number alongside two more upcoming Xiaomi smartphones expected in India.

As per the listing, the Poco M2 Pro will have a 1.6W/kg (over 1 g) SAR limit. This is the only detail which this listing has revealed about the upcoming smartphone. While this is not any major clue on the hardware, we might have to wait a while before some of its features are leaked.

It would be interesting to see if there will be any similarities that the Poco M2 Pro brings over the Poco F2 Pro or they will pack entirely different hardware. Notably, the latter is tipped to debut as the rebadged Redmi K30 Pro and is said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and offer 5G connectivity. If there is any change in the camera department as well is something we need to wait and see.

But, it can be said for sure that the device will be heading to the Indian market. We expect some more information on its arrival as well as specifications to be revealed by the company soon. Additionally, two more

Xiaomi smartphones have been spotted on the company's RF exposure section on the company's website. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and the Mi 10 are the other two handsets spotted on the company's website. While there is no date revealed for its arrival, we can expect them to hit shelves anytime soon in the country.

