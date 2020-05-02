Poco F2 Pro Alleged Prices Leak Hinting It Could Be Expensive News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming Poco smartphone, the Poco F2 have been increasing. After coming across official teasers hinting that it could be launched sometime soon, the alleged pricing of the Poco F2 Pro in Europe has been leaked online. For the disappointment of many Poco fans, the device seems to be quite expensive.

As per 4gnews via 91mobiles, the Poco F2 Pro is likely to be the most expensive smartphone from the brand, which is a separate entity now. Besides revealing the possible pricing of the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the report also believes that the smartphone could be launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G support.

Poco F2 Pro Price Leak

Going by the leaked pricing, the Poco F2 Pro is said to be priced at €649 (approx. Rs. 53,500) for the entry-level model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And, the high-end variant of the smartphone featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is believed to be priced at €749 (approx. Rs. 62,000).

Poco smartphones are known to offer high-end specs for their pricing and we can expect the same with the Poco F2 Pro as well. Probably, it could be the most affordable device to bundle the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Poco F2 Pro Details

Recently, the Poco F2 Pro was spotted on the Google Play listing revealing some key details of the device. Contrary to the same, an executive confirmed that the device is not the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro in India thereby ruling out reports claiming the same. But there is no word regarding the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro in the country for now.

What We Think

It has been highlighted that the Portuguese government has a "private copy tax", which will make smartphones relatively more expensive in the country than the other European countries. Moreover, the cost of smartphones in Europe is quite higher as compared to the Indian pricing. This makes us believe that the Poco F2 Pro could be launched at relatively affordable pricing in India. However, we cannot come to a conclusion until there is an official word from Poco.

