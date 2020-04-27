Poco F2 Pro Could Be Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, Suggests Google Play List News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Late last year, when the new smartphones in the Poco brand were hitting the tech headlines, there were speculations that there will be more than one device this year. It was said that Poco will take the wraps off not one but three smartphones for its users. And, the Poco X2 went official soon after leaks hinting that two more are yet to see the light of the day.

Soon after the launch of the Poco X2, rumors regarding the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite were making rounds on the internet. The latest one to be speculated is the alleged Poco F2 Pro. Recent claims revealed that the Poco F2 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro in India while one set of claims ruled out the same. Now, there seems to be fresh speculation regarding the Redmi K30 Pro Indian variant.

Poco F2 Series Existence

Last month, a report revealed that the MIUI camera code suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched in India under the Poco brand. Now, a Google Play listing of supported devices reveals the existence of Poco F2 Pro, which makes us believe that the device could be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. This makes sense as the brand's general manager recently confirmed that the Poco F2 will not be the Redmi K30 Pro Indian variant.

Notably, the existence of the Pro edition makes us believe that the highly-anticipated Poco F2 could be a toned-down variant of the Poco F2 Pro. However, we have no word regarding its specifications and features.

Poco F2 Pro: What To Expect

The Poco F2 Pro is believed to arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate than that of the Redmi K30. Well, the Redmi K30 was launched with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor, and a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the Poco F2 Pro is said to run Android 10 topped with MIUI 11.

These aspects make us believe that the Poco F2 Pro will not be priced aggressively similar to the Poco F1. And, the same has been confirmed by the company.

Best Mobiles in India