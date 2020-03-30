ENGLISH

    Poco F2 Could Arrive With 60Hz Display Like Redmi K30 Pro

    By
    |

    Poco F2 is one of the highly awaited smartphones to be launched in India. Already, the device is being heavily rumored and is expected to be a rebranded version of the newly launched Redmi K30 Pro. However, the Xiaomi spin-off is yet to confirm that the upcoming device will be the Indian variant of the K30 Pro.

    Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro
     

    While Poco is yet to come up with an official confirmation, recently, the "Shot on Poco Phone" reference on the latest MIUI 11 beta camera app of the Redmi K30 Pro reaffirmed that it the K30 Pro could hit the Indian shores as the Poco F2. In that case, it is possible for both smartphones to have identical specifications.

    Poco F2 Refresh Rate

    Poco F2 Refresh Rate

    Poco F2 is likely to arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Notably, the Poco X2, which went official earlier this year comes with a 6.67-inch LCD punch-hole display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The standard refresh rate in the much-awaited smartphone from Poco points out at a slower rate of scrolling and animation, which will make it unimpressive.

    Given that its rivals priced under Rs. 15,000 such as the Realme 6 come with 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, the Poco F2 is likely to face a challenge. However, users might not find a difference in normal functionalities except while playing intensive games such as PUBG, Mortal Kombat, etc.

    Redmi K30 Pro Has Slow Refresh Rate
     

    Redmi K30 Pro Has Slow Refresh Rate

    Notably, the Redmi K30 Pro that was announced in China last week features a 6.67-inch E3 Super AMOLED display from Samsung with a 60Hz refresh rate. While this was disappointing for many, it will translate into better battery life as compared to a screen with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Recently, some Chinese developers managed to tweak the same from 60Hz to 80Hz via software modifications but this not official and clocking the display frequency without official options can reduce the lifespan of the display panel.

    Poco F2: What We Expect

    Poco F2: What We Expect

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
