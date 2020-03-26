ENGLISH

    Poco F2 Could Be Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, Reveals MIUI 11 Code

    Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced the Poco F1 in mid-2018 as the cheapest smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 845 SoC, the flagship processor back then. Following its success, the company has been eagerly awaited to unveil the next-generation model in the Poco lineup. Though the Poco X2 was launched earlier this year, it is not the actual Poco F1 successor.

    Poco F2 Could Be Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, Reveals MIUI 11 Code

     

    Previously, the company was speculated to unveil three new smartphones in the Poco series this year. While the Poco X2 is already official, the others are speculated to be the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite. And, there are speculations that the Poco F2 is all set to be launched in India sometime soon though an exact launch date remains unknown.

    Word is that the Poco F2 could be launched as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. If this happens to be true, then we can expect the device to arrive with similar specifications as the K30 Pro, which went official recently in the company's home market China. Now, there appears to be further confirmation regarding the same.

    Poco F2 Could Be Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

    Well, the Poco X2 is none other than the rebranded Redmi K30 4G that was launched in China late last year. Likewise, it looks like the Poco F2 could be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. And, the first signs of the same were spotted in the latest MIUI Camera code. It suggests that the Poco F2 could be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

    XDA Developers' kacskrz has dug around the Mi Camera app in the latest MIUI 11 beta and has found traces of the Redmi K30 Pro as well as the brand Poco attached to it. The Redmi K30 Pro codename, which is lmiin was seen displaying the watermark 'Shot on Poco Phone'. The codename was previously associated with the Redmi K30 Pro and traces of the same suggest this new development. This makes us believe that the codename hints that the Redmi K30 Pro could be sold in India under the Poco brand.

     

    Poco F2: What To Expect

    If the Poco F2 is the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, then it could feature flagship-level specifications similar to the Poco F1. It is believed to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera module, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4700mAh battery. It is also likely to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

    poco news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
