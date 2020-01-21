Three Poco F2 Models Could Be Lined Up For 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Xiaomi India announced that Poco will be an independent brand and will come up with new offerings soon. This news came soon after the relaunch of the Mi brand hinting that the company is focusing on it in the country. Also, this announcement paved the way for an increase in the number of Poco F2 speculations.

The most recent speculation is that Poco might unveil three smartphones this year. Well, the Poco F1 was an impressive device and a bestseller in the market with competent internals and a reasonable price tag. It looks like the brand is all set to bring its successor to recreate the same situation once again in the coming months.

Three Poco F2 Models Likely

While it makes sense to wait for Poco to take the wraps off its first set of smartphones under the long-awaited Poco F2 lineup. A tweet by tipster @stufflistings reveals an interesting claim that the company might launch three smartphones this year. Going by the tweet, the upcoming Pocophone seems to have the same model number as the Redmi smartphones.

And, an email received by RevAtlas hints at three Poco F2 models. It is expected that the recently leaked Poco F2 Lite with a 5000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM could be the Redmi K30 variant. And, if there is going to be a Lite model, then it could be a regular and 5G variant. Notably, the Poco F2 Lite is believed to be priced relatively cheaper than the Poco F1, which keeps its pricing under Rs. 20,000 for the base variant.

What We Think

One thing that we can infer is that these speculations of a Redmi K30 model to be launched as Poco F2 Lite are not new. Back in 2019, when the Redmi K20 series was announced, there were claims that it could be the Poco F2 though the device did not see the light of the day back then. Now, it seems to be making sense. However, we cannot come to any conclusion for now until there is an official confirmation from Poco.

