Poco Becomes Separate Entity, Standalone Website Goes Live News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that Poco is now a separate entity and will launch a new phone in 2020. Though he didn't specify the features of the upcoming Poco device, he did confirm that the phone will have high-end specifications.

Now, there is a new website dedicated to the Poco brand. Interestingly enough, the website still uses the Mi logo as its icon. This means a separate Xiaomi team will work towards to Poco brand to launch new products in the coming days.

As of now, the Poco F1 is the only smartphone that is listed on the website. We tried clicking on where to buy option and it redirected us to the Xiaomi India website. This indicates that Xiaomi might handle sales and after-sale services for the upcoming Poco smartphones as well.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand!



What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own.



Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

Poco F1 Specifications

The Poco F1 was launched in August 2018, which makes it an almost one and a half-year-old device. At the time of launch, the Poco F1 was the most affordable device in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The entry-level model of the Poco F1 came with a launch price of Rs. 20,999. After a series of price cut the Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs. 14,999. For the asking price, the Poco F1 still packs a punch and can be a great daily driver and can even play any game available on the android platform.

Though the smartphone was well received in the market, it was criticized for its sub-par design. The company is likely to fix certain issues that Poco F1 faced and is expected to launch the Poco F2 or the Poco X2 as another disruptive affordable high-end smartphone with the latest hardware in the market.

Best Mobiles in India