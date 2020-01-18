Poco F2 Lite With Snapdragon 765 And 5000 mAh Battery Live Images Hit The Web News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India recently announced that Poco is now a separate entity and the brand will come with new phones in the coming days. Now, just hours of this news hit the web, we have the first glimpse at the possible Poco F2 Lite. This is expected to an affordable mid-tier smartphone and here is everything we know about this phone.

According to the leak, the smartphone will be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This means the device might also support the 5G network in select markets. As per the display, it comes with a regular Redmi Note 8 Pro like a water-drop notch screen with a thick bezel at the bottom.

Besides, the smartphone will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 11 custom skin for Poco, just like the Poco F1. As per the cameras, it is likely to offer a 48/64MP primary camera, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle or a telephoto lens. Similarly, the smartphone is also expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery, which is also an upgrade over the Poco F1's 4,000 mAh battery.

As this is a "lite" version, the company is likely to price the Poco F2 Lite competitively and it is likely to cost less than the launch price of the Poco F1. Considering the specs sheet, the device is expected to be priced well under Rs. 20,000, at least for the entry-level model and might offer 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It looks like the leaked photos of the Poco F2 Lite are not morphed in any way. However, one might have changed the metadata of the device to Poco F2 Lite, so take this news with a pinch of salt. Do note that, the photos of the Poco F2 Lite has been taken on the Redmi K20, which is an affordable mid-tier smartphone from Xiaomi India.

Source

Best Mobiles in India