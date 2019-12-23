ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Poco F2 Tipped To Launch In 2020: Report

    Xiaomi has presented us with many value-for-money smartphones in the past few years. The Poco F1 is one of them. It came as the first affordable smartphone packed with a flagship Snapdragon 845 processor. Lately, the rumors surrounding the launch of the Poco F2 have started pouring in. The handset was earlier suggested to launch this year in November, however, the launch got delayed. Now, the company has teased its arrival.

    Xiaomi Poco F2 Launch Details

    Alvin Tse, the company's global head has dripped a hint suggesting the Poco F2 launch in 2020. Tse has teased the launch on Twitter where the tweet reads, "That hints that, "You will hear more from POCO in 2020." This hints that Xiaomi will launch the Poco F1 successor next year.

    Apparently, the tweet was removed, but not before some users managed to grab some screenshots. It remains a mystery as to when the device makes an official debut. However, some information is said to be revealed by the company in the coming weeks.

    It is worth mentioning that a Xiaomi smartphone with the M192G7BE/C model number claimed to be the Poco F2 cleared 3C certification in China. The listing didn't specifically reveal any details on the hardware, but did mention a 27W fast charging.

    As for the expected hardware, the Poco F2 is said to ship with an FHD+ display that will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. There could be an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    The device is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855+ processor. Also, it might be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Considering the device will be launched next year, it is likely to ship with an Android 10 OS layered with new custom MIUI skin on top. The hardware specified is suggested via leaks, so they are to be taken as a grain of salt.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
