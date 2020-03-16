Poco F2 Existence Hinted By Official Teaser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco announced the launch of the Poco F1 back in mid-2018. Since then, there have been numerous speculations regarding its successor, the Poco F2. While the company did not reveal anything regarding the device in 2019, the Poco X2, a new device went official in early 2020.

Prior to the launch of the Poco X2, there were claims that there could be three smartphones from the brand this year. While the X2 was one of them, the Poco F2 was believed to be on cards for later this year. And, speculations pointed out that the Poco F2 could be a high-end model with premium specifications making it the actual Poco F1 successor.

Poco F2 India Launch Teaser

After almost a month of the Poco X2 announcement, the company has taken to its Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the Poco F2 in the country. As per a tweet by Poco India official Twitter handle, the much-awaited smartphone could be launched in the country sometime later this year. However, the teaser does not reveal any information regarding the launch of the device and just issues a warning on account of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Given that it is from Poco, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be priced aggressively in the country. From the previous reports, we believe that the Poco F2 could be the most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in the market.

Poco F2 Expected Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Poco F2 is believed to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. It is likely to feature a notchless display and a pop-up camera sensor. The device is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G connectivity. As per recent leaks, the Poco F2 is said to be fueled by a battery supporting 33W fast charging support and use a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

For the uninitiated, the Poco F1 was launched back in mid-2018 with the then flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 845 and was priced under Rs. 20,000. Eventually, the Poco X2 cannot be considered as a successor to the Poco F1 and many fans await a powerful Poco F1 sequel.

Best Mobiles in India