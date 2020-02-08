Here’s Why Launch Of Poco F2 With Snapdragon 865/855 Seems Doubtful

For the uninitiated, the Poco F1 was launched back in mid-2018 with the then flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 845 and was priced under Rs. 20,000. Eventually, the Poco X2 cannot be considered as a successor to the Poco F1 and many fans await a powerful Poco F1 sequel.

If you were wondering who Poco did not use the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC or the yesteryear chipset, the Snapdragon 855 for the latest model and if you still want the company to bring such a device to the market, then here you will get some clarity.

Specs To Price Ratio!

In an interview with Android Authority, the Poco general manager Manmohan Chandolu revealed the exact scenario and one of the main reasons for the choice of chipset. He cleared the air by citing the deviation in the pricing structure followed by Qualcomm for the flagship chipsets. In the interview, he stated that Poco (addressed as a startup) could not use the 2019 and 2020 flagship SoCs from the chipmaker for the cost reason.

Poco F1 Success Stays

Though Poco is a newly formed independent brand, the success of Poco F1 still remains in the industry. As it was launched as the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphones, fans and industry spectators could still expect the cheapest Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone from the brand.

He added that the Snapdragon 855 used by the 2019 flagship models was high and that of the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC is even higher, thanks to the 5G support.

However, using the high-end processor is likely to shoot up the Poco F2 price, which is why the company opted for the mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset for the newly launched Poco X2. And, the Poco X2 is said to be a gaming-centric smartphone with liquid cooling, a display with 120Hz refresh rate and more.

Poco F2 With Snapdragon 865 On Cards?

While questioned about the Poco F2 with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the executive did not confirm anything. The report claims that he didn't seem to be optimistic about launching a 5G-ready smartphone in India as of now. Maybe, Poco, which is an India-only brand is eying to expand its market presence before bringing a 5G-ready smartphone. As of now, it looks like a powerful Poco smartphone might seem unlikely anytime soon.