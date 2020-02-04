ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, 64MP Quad Cameras Officially Announced: Price, Availability, And Specs

    By
    |

    Poco X2 has been officially unveiled in India following months of speculations and rumors. The second model in the Poco series has arrived with some high-end features like a 120Hz display and THE Snapdragon 739G chipset. The device is launched with a similar set of internals as the Redmi k30 and can be called as its rebranded version. Also, this comes as the first offering in the Poco series since it became a separate entity in India.

    Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, 64MP Quad Cameras Officially Announced

     

    Poco X2 Highlight Features

    The biggest highlight of the Poco X2 is the quad-camera module at the rear panel that packs a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Other cameras consist of an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

    The rear camera supports PDAF (Phase detection autofocus), Vlog Mode, and 960fps slow-motion recording. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch LCD display that has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10 certified and features dual punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    Also, it has a 120Hz refresh rate which is limited to only a handful of devices like the Asus ROG Phone II. The dual in-display camera cutout houses a 20MP wide-angle selfie camera paired along with a 2MP sensor.

    The handset uses THE octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset which also drives other popular mid-range smartphones such as the Oppo Reno 2, Redmi K20, and the Realme X2.

    Accompanying the processor is THE Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 25GB storage. The handset is announced with Android 10 OS and will offer MIUI 11 skin. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and VoWiFi connectivity options.

     

    Poco X2 India Price And Availability

    The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 16,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail at Rs. 19,999. The device will be up for sale starting February 11, 2020, starting 12 pm in Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Blue colors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: poco poco x2 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X