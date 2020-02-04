Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, 64MP Quad Cameras Officially Announced: Price, Availability, And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco X2 has been officially unveiled in India following months of speculations and rumors. The second model in the Poco series has arrived with some high-end features like a 120Hz display and THE Snapdragon 739G chipset. The device is launched with a similar set of internals as the Redmi k30 and can be called as its rebranded version. Also, this comes as the first offering in the Poco series since it became a separate entity in India.

Poco X2 Highlight Features

The biggest highlight of the Poco X2 is the quad-camera module at the rear panel that packs a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Other cameras consist of an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

The rear camera supports PDAF (Phase detection autofocus), Vlog Mode, and 960fps slow-motion recording. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch LCD display that has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10 certified and features dual punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Also, it has a 120Hz refresh rate which is limited to only a handful of devices like the Asus ROG Phone II. The dual in-display camera cutout houses a 20MP wide-angle selfie camera paired along with a 2MP sensor.

The handset uses THE octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset which also drives other popular mid-range smartphones such as the Oppo Reno 2, Redmi K20, and the Realme X2.

Accompanying the processor is THE Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 25GB storage. The handset is announced with Android 10 OS and will offer MIUI 11 skin. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and VoWiFi connectivity options.

Poco X2 India Price And Availability

The Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 16,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail at Rs. 19,999. The device will be up for sale starting February 11, 2020, starting 12 pm in Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Blue colors.

Best Mobiles in India