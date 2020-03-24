Redmi K30 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

After all the hype, the Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship smartphone - the Redmi K30 Pro. The device comes as an extension to the Redmi K30 series which has already debuted last year where the standard model is available with both 4G and 5G network support. The new entrant brings features an elevated selfie camera module as its predecessor and also has some top-of-the-line hardware.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G Highlight Features

The Redmi K30 Pro's one of the major highlights is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which comes with a 5G modem and has 2.84GHz clock speed. It is launched with the latest Android 10 OS which has a custom MIUI 11 user interface on top.

The device is said to accommodate large vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling which will keep its temperature in check while extensive gaming. It is announced with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration.

The handset sports a Super AMOLED display panel that measures 6.67-inches and has 180Hz sampling rate. It comes with an HDR10+ certification and the company is also touting 1200 nits of peak brightness. Similar to its precursor, the Redmi K30 Pro's display also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with four cameras at the rear arranged in a circular module. The cameras packed are a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS coupled with an 8MP telephoto sensor that supports OIS and 30x zoom.

There is a 13MP sensor for wide-angle shots with 123-degree FoV and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The rear cameras also support 8K video recording and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The pop-up camera houses a 20MP sensor that will take care of the selfie department.

Other features include IP53 certification, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is fuelled by a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is launched at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 32,274) for the 6GB RAM model. Whereas, the 8GB RAM model can be purchased for CNY 3,399 (approx Rs. 36,594) and the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model for CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,779). It is announced in for different shades - Space Grey, Moonlight White, Sky Blue, and purple.

Best Mobiles in India