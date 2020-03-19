ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Pro 5G To Arrive With 60Hz Refresh Rate

    Redmi is all set to take the wraps off the Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone on March 24 in its home market China. It will be the sequel to the Redmi K20 Pro launched last year. Notably, it belongs to the Redmi K30 series that went official back in December last year with a dual punch-hole display making us believe that the Pro variant will have a similar design.

    On the contrary, recent reports have hinted that the Redmi K30 Pro could feature a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera sensor similar to its predecessor. The company has shared a new set of posters that reveal the design of the smartphone.

    To Arrive With 60Hz Display

    In the meantime, the Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas revealed that the upcoming smartphone will not support faster refresh rate we have been coming across in many recent offerings. He revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will support the conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

    He added that the Redmi K30 Pro uses a Samsung AMOLED display. Though this panel does not support faster refresh rates, it is exceptional in terms of brightness, color accuracy, color reproduction, and more.

    Design Revealed By Posters

    As seen by one of the recent reports, the posters from the company reveal the alleged design of the Redmi K30 Pro. These show the presence of LED lights at the edges of the pop-up camera module adding visual flair to the device and an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, there are thin bezels around the display.

    Redmi K30 Pro 5G: What To Expect

    When it comes to rumors and speculations, the Redmi K30 Pro is believed to arrive in two color options - silver and white. There seems to be a round-shaped camera arrangement at the rear of the smartphone with four sensors and an LED flash. The primary sensor is believed to be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.

     

    Apart from this, the device is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC. And, recent reports make us believe that it could be the most affordable smartphone to use this chipset.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
