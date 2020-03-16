ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Might Launch On March 24

    By
    |

    Redmi is likely to announce its next-generation flagship smartphone -- the Redmi K30 Pro on March 24 in China. As of now, the Redmi K30 Pro is touted to be the most affordable smartphone in the world with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for the 5G network.

    Redmi K30 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch On March 24

     

    Just like the iQOO 3, the company might also launch a 4G only variant of the Redmi K30 Pro, which will cost a bit less than the 5G counterpart. According to the social media post by Wang Xiaoyan, Vice President Xiaomi China, the Redmi K30 Pro will go live a few days before the launch of the Huawei P40 series of smartphones.

    Redmi K30 Pro Possible Specifications

    It is speculated that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch bezel-less OLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Just like the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro, the Redmi K30 Pro will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

    On to the hardware, the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage based on LDDR5x and UFS 3.0 technology. As per the software, the device will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 11 skin on top.

    Redmi K30 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch On March 24

    It is speculated that the Redmi K30 Pro will boast a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor, the same sensor used on the Poco X2 and the Redmi K30. Besides, the camera setup might include a dedicated ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and a macro lens.

     

    A 4,700 mAh battery will fuel the Redmi K30 Pro with support for 33W fast charging and the device might also offer reverse charging capability. Just like the Redmi K20 Pro, the Redmi K30 is also expected to include a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

    redmi redmi k30 news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020

