Redmi K30 Pro Confirmed To Arrive With Flagship Snapdragon 865 Processor
Xiaomi is expected to launch its value flagship smartphone - the Redmi K30 Pro in March 2020. It will be introduced as a successor to the Redmi K20 Pro which was the first pop-up selfie camera device by the company. But, the upcoming handset was said to feature a punch-hole display instead of an in-display camera cutout. Now, the company has teased the Redmi K30 Pro's processor details and also has put rest to the rumors suggesting a punch-hole design.
Xiaomi has confirmed that it will equip the Redmi K30 Pro with the Snapdragon 865 processor via a teaser poster. As this processor has an integrated modem, we can expect the device to support 5G networks. Also, the handset is said to retain a pop-up selfie camera as its predecessor and will skip on the punch-hole design as the standard Redmi K30.
As of now, there is no official date has been confirmed by Xiaomi for the Redmi K30 Pro's launch. But, the handset is speculated to arrive in March in the Chinese market. We are yet to receive details on its arrival in India, but will keep you posted on the same.
The handset is likely to launch with a 6.6-inch OLED display incorporated with a fingerprint scanner. The official teaser shared by the company in the past revealed a narrow-bezel design and the power and volume keys placed on the right.
At the rear, there will be four cameras with a 64MP primary sensor. Details on the remaining cameras are yet to be confirmed. The handset is expected to launch with Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 interface. Lastly, a 30W fast charging supported 4,700 mAh battery is said to keep the processor ticking.
