Xiaomi Teases New Redmi K30 Pro 5G: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has officially delisted the Redmi K20 Pro. At the same time, the company is set to bring out the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro. The company officially teased a few features about the upcoming phone on its official Weibo page. From the looks of it, the new Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone will be announced in March.

Redmi K30 Pro Smartphone

The new 5G supported smartphone comes with a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera, like its predecessor, the Redmi K20 Pro. The official teaser reveals the display with a slim bezel at the top, which houses an earpiece.

Similar to most smartphones, the right edge of the Redmi K30 Pro has the volume and the power buttons. The speculations so far reveal that the smartphone could feature an OLED display. It's also believed to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro 5G

It should also be noted that there will be two models, namely the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro 5G. The difference here is that the front display of the K30 Pro differs from the K30 Pro 5G, reports say. The Redmi K30 Pro 5G may feature a punch-hole LCD and a dedicated fingerprint reader.

So far, not much is known about the Redmi K30 Pro, but it's believed to be similar to the Redmi K30. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to feature a dual-camera setup. Previously leaked renders showcase that the rear of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G has a round-shaped design with a triple-camera set up vertically, with a 64MP primary shooter.

Some of the other speculations around the Redmi K30 Pro 5G reveal a 6.6-inch display with an SD 865 chipset under the hood. It's expected to ship with 5GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support is also expected.

