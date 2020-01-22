Just In
- 9 min ago Bengaluru Man Loses Rs. 50,000 In FASTag Fraud: Here’s How To Stay Safe
-
- 10 min ago Noida Woman Loses Rs. 1.5 Lakh Via Credit Card Fraud
- 49 min ago Amazon Great Indian Sale: Special Last Day Discounts On Gadgets
- 50 min ago Xiaomi And Realme Plan To Launch Smartphones With Snapdragon 720G Chipset
Don't Miss
- Finance Gold Linked Funds Gave Better Returns Than Physical Gold In 2019; What Should You Do?
- Lifestyle 8 Effective Ways To Prevent Winter Hair Loss
- News Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath Singh
- Movies Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan Gives His 90s Hit Song A Funky Twist
- Sports India vs New Zealand T20I series: Head to head record, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase Dhoni's mark
- Automobiles MG ZS Electric SUV Registers 2,800 Units In Bookings Within 27 Days Of Unveil
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Redmi K30 Pro With Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM Spotted On Geekbench
Redmi K30 Pro is slated to launch in March this year and already the company has confirmed some information about the smartphone. Now the phone has been spotted on Geekbench disclosing more specifications about the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro.
According to the listing, the smartphone will fall in the premium segment and also offers 5G and 4G models. The Geekbench listing claims that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 1.8GHz. The listing also suggests that the phone will be backed by an 8GB RAM, but it's also expected that the phone will arrive with more RAM variants at the launch.
Greekbench listing also revealed that the phone will run on Android 10. The Redmi K30 Pro achieved a score of 903 in single-core and 3,362 in multi-core. The predecessor Redmi K20 Pro last year scored around 750 on single-core and 2,800 on multi-core.
The specifications of the smartphone which has listed on Geekbench is similar to the previous leaks, except the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Earlier it was speculated that the phone will arrive with Snapdragon 730G processor.
This is going to be the successor of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro is expected to arrive with upgraded processor and features. Currently, the Redmi K30 4G model is up for sale at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs. 16,100) and the 5G variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 20,100). The upcoming Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be price more than the Redmi K30.
So far, these are the information are only available about the smartphone. However, do note that all these information are not confirmed by the company. We recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.
-
19,990
-
22,900
-
29,860
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,989
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
29,860
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,898
-
64,880
-
34,989
-
42,900
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000
-
20,580