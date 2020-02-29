ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Pro Design Leaked In Full Glory: Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Confirmed

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship Redmi K30 Pro 5G. The handset is scheduled to go official next month in China. The internet is flooded with leaks surrounding the upcoming handset. It is worth noting that its predecessor the Redmi K20 was the first phone from Xiaomi to be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera module.

    Redmi K30 Pro Design Leaked: Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Confirmed

     

    But, the standard Redmi K30 launched with a punch-hole design. The same was expected for the Pro model. However, a new leak confirms the company will retain a pop-up selfie camera module on the Redmi K30 Pro.

    The Redmi K30 Pro fresh set of leaked images with a pop-up selfie camera has been shared on Weibo. This corroborates with the previous leaks indicating this setup. Also, this Weibo leak is in line with the teasers officially shared by the company in the past.

    Notably, the pop-up camera setup will accommodate dual-sensors for selfies. It is unknown what type of sensors the module will accommodate. We first saw the Vivo V17 Pro launch with a dual pop-up selfie camera setup. However, the device has been discontinued owing to the low sales figure. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how well the Redmi K30 Pro's design will grab the user's attention.

    At the rear, the triple-lens camera setup will be aligned vertically. Also, the power and volume keys have the usual placement on the right panel. Also, the rear panel seems to have a gradient surface and the design is quite similar to the Poco X2.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Expected Features

    Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be driven by the Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 865 processor via a teaser poster. This chipset also has the Snapdragon X55 modem integrated to support 5G connectivity. The processor will be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and Adreno 650 GPU.

     

    The handset will boot on Android Pie OS and will offer MIUI 11 user interface. The triple-camera setup at the rear will likely house a 64MP primary sensor. The device might be powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with fast charging support. Xiaomi is yet to announce the official launch date of the Redmi K30 Pro in India. We expect some details to surface in the coming days.

    via

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
