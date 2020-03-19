Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro New Poster Confirms Pop-Up Selfie, Quad-Rear Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's arm Redmi is gearing up to launch its next flagship, i.e, the Redmi K30 Pro later this month for the masses. The smartphone has been visiting the rumor mill often ahead of its official launch on March 24.

The device is already confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will the first handset by the brand to pack this chipset. Now, a new teaser poster confirms some more details on its design.

The new teaser poster reveals the fascia as well as the rear of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro. And it seems like the company doesn't plan on ditching the pop-up selfie camera module that has been the highlight of its 'K' series.

The teaser poster shared on Weibo reveals an almost bezel-less design, thanks to the motorized selfie camera setup. Also, the pop-up module has the basic design which was seen on its predecessor as well.

Moving to the back, the device can be seen sporting a quad-camera setup housed in an X-shape within a circular module. Besides, the device can be seen with slightly curved-edges which should allow for a good grip.

Furthermore, the Redmi K30 Pro's posted indicates two different shades, i.e, blue and white. It's a basic gradient panel which the device features, with no special textures noted as such. It remains to be seen if the company gives these paint job a different name or keeps it basic.

The positioning of the fingerprint scanner is not clear, however, the device is expected to launch with an AMOLED panel so we can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner. Besides, we have seen an under-display fingerprint scanner on its predecessor, i.e, the Redmi K20 Pro as well.

As for the highlight features, the device is said to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The handset is expected to be 5G backed and ship with a 64MP primary quad-camera module. A 4,700 mAh battery is likely to keep the device powered supported with 30W fast charging.

