Redmi K30 Pro Price Leak: Likely to Cost Rs. 37,000 For Base Model

The Redmi K30 Pro is likely to launch on March 24, which is dubbed to be the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, a new leak speculates the possible pricing of the Redmi K30 Pro, reiterating the fact that it will not be another cheap smartphone.

As per the leak, the Redmi K30 Pro will be available in at least two variants. The regular model will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and will cost 3699 Yuan (approx Rs. 37,000), whereas the high-end model -- the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 3999 Yuan (approx Rs. 40,000).

The only difference between the two models will be with respect to the camera sensor. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom will have a dedicated telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom support.

Redmi K30 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top. Both smartphones will offer UFS 3.1 based storage and LPDDR5 based RAM for faster performance and improved efficiency. In terms of software experience, the device will run on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 11 skin on top.

Both models will have a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 64MP Sony IMX 686 primary sensor, a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. For selfies, the device will have a dual-camera setup with wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses.

As per the connectivity, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom will support 5G, tri-band Wi-Fi ( 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz), and Bluetooth 5.1. Lastly, the phone will have at least a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging and the device will also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

