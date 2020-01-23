Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go Get Permanent Price Cut Up To Rs. 3,000

Redmi Note 7 Pro Price Cut

Xiaomi slashed the cost of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The base variant of the device with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 9,999, mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Notably, the device has received a price cut from its previous pricing of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 14,999 for the three storage variants respectively. So, the price cut on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is up to Rs. 3,000.

Redmi Go Price Cut

When it comes to the Redmi Go, the entry-level smartphone from Redmi has received up to Rs. 300 price cut. It has been launched a few months back in two storage variants - 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM and 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM. While it was launched for Rs. 4,99 and Rs. 4,799 for these storage variants, the device costs Rs. 4,299 and Rs. 4,499 right now after receiving Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 price cut respectively.

Redmi K20 Price Cut

The Redmi K20 is now available for Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. And, the high-end variant of the device with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 after receiving a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000. The Redmi K20 Pro's high-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 27,999.

Should You Buy?

Given that these Xiaomi smartphones have received a price cut in the country, if you were planning to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can opt for one of these. Notably, buying the bestselling Xiaomi smartphones at a discounted pricing could be a great idea.