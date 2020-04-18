Poco F2, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Pegged For May Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Xiaomi is working on a toned-down variant of the Mi Note 10, which is said to be launched with the moniker Mi Note 10 Lite. The rumors regarding this smartphone are existent since later last year. And, it has already been certified by authority databases such as Thailand's NBTC.

Now, a fresh report citing information from a reliable tipster from China claims that the Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched in the European markets in May. Besides this smartphone, the tipster has also revealed that the Poco F2 could be launched sometime next month.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch Details

While the NBTC certification is one of the sources hinting the imminent launch of the smartphone, there are others as well. The device was spotted at the FCC certification database carrying the model number M2002F4LG.

It is believed to arrive with a 6.47-inch FHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the hardware front, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset and a capacious 5260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology.

On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is said to feature a 16MP selfie camera. At the rear, there are claims that the smartphone will use a penta-lens camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, two 8MP sensors, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP sensor.

Upcoming Poco Smartphones

Recently, we saw that the highly-anticipated Poco F2 could be launched soon with the model number M2004J11G as it was spotted on the IMEI database. Following the same, the Chinese tipster suggested that the Poco F2 is none other than the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro launched in China. The difference is that the global variant called Poco F2 will not arrive with 5G support, unlike the Chinese variant.

Furthermore, the tipster revealed that the Poco F2 is not the sole device that we can expect from the company. Another Poco smartphone is also said to be in the making and it is claimed to have model number M2003J6C1. For now, there is no word regarding the name of this smartphone but it seems to have some common aspects from the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India