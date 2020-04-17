Just In
Poco F2 Spotted On IMEI Database; Launch Imminent
Poco F2 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. More recently, the Poco F2 was spotted on the IMEI database where the listing suggests that the company is getting all the required certifications ahead of the launch. Earlier, a Poco smartphone cleared EEC certification, which is also speculated to be the Poco F2.
Going into the details, the IMEI database certified a smartphone with the model number M2004J11G, which forms part of a wide range of devices listed from brands including Realme, Honor, and Huawei.
Poco F2 IMEI Details
Looking back, Xiaomi's sub-brand, Poco, launched the Poco F1 back in 2018. The smartphone received positive reviews for both- performance and its pricing. The Poco brand became quite a success in the Indian smartphone market for its power-packed features and its pricing. However, the brand didn't launch any smartphone nor made announcements in 2019.
Now in 2020, multiple reports have been spinning the rumor mill about various Poco devices, including the launch of the Poco F2. More recently, the company launched the Poco X2 packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset under the hood. At the same time, the company has confirmed that the Poco F2 is also on the cards.
The M2004J11G model number is the POCO F2. At least the IMEI database suggests that.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 14, 2020
Now, feel free to retweet.#POCO #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/eaMmGUhOmI
Poco F2 Expected Features
Gathering from the reports so far, the Poco F2 is expected to be a flagship smartphone packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Most of the Poco smartphones are budget-friendly devices, which suggests that the upcoming Poco F2 might be one of the cheapest devices with the SD 865 SoC in India.
Earlier reports speculated that the Redmi K30 Pro, already launched in China, might be rebranded as the Poco F2 in India. However, that has been confirmed to be false now. The EEC listing and the recent IEMI listing further confirm that the Poco F2 is another device entirely and might be launching sooner than expected.
The Chinese brand has also confirmed that it's working on truly wireless earbuds to expand its product portfolio. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and various countries in lockdown, the launch of the Poco F2 and other gadgets in India might be delayed.
