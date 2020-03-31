ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Pro Will Not Arrive In India As Poco F2, Reveals Poco GM

    After numerous speculations that the Poco F2 could be launched in India as the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, there seems to be some clarity regarding the same. These speculations rose as Poco, which is now an independent brand launched the Poco X2, which is the rebranded Redmi K30 in the country earlier this year.

    Redmi K30 Pro Will Not Arrive In India As Poco F2, Reveals Poco GM

     

    Fueling these speculations, a recent report revealed that the latest MIUI 11 camera build revealed a reference to the 'Shot on Poco' code on the Redmi K30 Pro. This indicated that there are increased possibilities for the Redmi K30 Pro to hit the Indian shores as the Poco F2.

    Poco GM Shares Clarity

    At a time when rumors and speculations regarding Poco F2's launch in India are increasing, the Poco GM Manmohan has shared some clarity regarding the device. The GM held an interactive meeting on Zoom with fans and shared some information. Most importantly, he revealed that the Poco F2 is different from the Redmi K30 Pro.

    Of course, he admitted that Poco F2 is in the making but he shared that it could be disappointing for those who are expecting some real surprise that the Poco F1 brought back when it was launched. And, he added that it will not be priced around Rs. 20,000.

    As the Poco GM ruled out the chance that the Poco F2 will not bs the Redmi K30 Pro, there are speculations that it could be the Redmi K30 Pro 5G that recently received the 3c certification in China. And, we can still expect the Redmi K30 Pro to be launched in India but not with the moniker Poco F2.

     

    Besides these, the Poco GM also confirmed that they are prepping a pair of truly wireless earbuds. However, there is no word regarding the launch date or features of this pair of TWS from Poco for now.

    What We Think

    Already, we have been coming across speculations that there will be three smartphones under the Poco brand this year, so we can expect the Poco F2 to be accompanied by another model. But further clarity is awaited.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
